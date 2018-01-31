Trump Supporting Italian Populist Leader: Islam Endangers Italy, Vows to Fortify Borders

Italian populist Lega leader Matteo Salvini has named Islam as one of the greatest threats to Italy and has promised to not only carry out deportations of illegals but secure all aspects of the Italian border on land and sea.

Salvini, who hopes to best his coalition partner Forza Italia in the national election in March and become prime minister, made the explosive remarks in an interview with Italian newspaper il Giornale this week.

The Lega leader reiterated his plans to deport some 500,000 illegal immigrants over a five-year period if he becomes prime minister, saying: “The first option is to secure the borders, from the Alps to Sicily. Enough, do not pass, stop. Because illegal immigration means delinquency. The crisis of this country is to clean up, restore the rules, lock the borders, punish, and expel.”

He also took shots at Islam, saying: “Today’s Islam is a danger. I do not want it, unless it evolves and opens up, otherwise it’s a danger. A Salvini government will put a stop to any irregular or abusive Islamic presence in Italy.”

