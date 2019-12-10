Trump Surges in Battleground States as Dems Push Impeachment

President Trump is surging in key battleground states as House Democrats push forward with impeachment, according to a new poll.

In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the president is leading by an average of six points to his closest competitor, Joe Biden.

“As the impeachment process heats up in Washington, Donald Trump is seeing a boost in support in crucial swing states,” the polling company, Firehouse Strategies, said. “Across the board, President Trump is polling well against the Democratic field in each of these battleground states.”

“Notably, Vice President Biden has seen a sharp decline in support in our surveys as he currently runs behind President Trump in each of the three states.”

In the 2016 election, Trump won all three Democratic-leaning states in a sweep analysts described as a “piercing of the blue wall” because the president’s policies resonated with many working-class Democrats.

Some analysts even considered 2016 to be a “realignment election.”

Looking deeper into the poll results, Pete Buttigieg is consisting trailing behind most of his Democratic rivals in all three states, which will only bolster claims by his critics that the mayor has more support from the media than he does the electorate.

The president’s surge comes as House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against the president.



