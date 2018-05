President Trump is keen for the UK to become an independent country and still wants to seal bumper trade deal – but is concerned that it is all taking so long.

A senior White House source has been quoted as saying: “The President is keen for Britain to get out of the EU so we can get on with doing a great trade deal. He’s surprised it’s taking so long.”

It underlines the downside of a lengthy, drawn-out approach to Brexit that means the UK won’t be able to enact any deals until 2021.

