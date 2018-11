Donald Trump is kindling a trade war with China.

Yet in parts of the country’s private sector, there is surprising, if discreet, support for the U.S. president.

For entrepreneurs and others who would like to see more open markets and competition in the People’s Republic, there’s an absence of domestic pressure on President Xi Jinping. Though their interests may not be served directly by most of Trump’s trade demands, his push for reform is pretty much the only game in town.

Read more