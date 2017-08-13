Trump suspects Bannon behind WH leaks: report

President Trump reportedly suspects that his chief strategist Stephen Bannon is behind some White House leaks about fellow staffers, according to a new report by Axios

Sources told Axios that West Wing staff believe Bannon was behind leaks about national security adviser H.R. McMaster and that Bannon’s job could be in danger.

According to the report, Trump has been “irritated” with Bannon following a series of Breitbart reports targeting McMaster. Bannon was formerly the executive chairman of Breitbart.

There is no clear connection, however, linking Bannon to such reports.

