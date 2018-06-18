Trump Suspects FBI and Media Were Colluding To Derail His Campaign

President Trump took to Twitter last night to share his suspicions that the FBI and the mainstream media were colluding to derail his campaign in 2016.

“Why was the FBI giving so much information to the Fake News Media?” Trump wrote.

“They are not supposed to be doing that, and knowing the enemy of the people Fake News, they put their own spin on it – truth doesn’t matter to them!” the President added.

Trump then followed up with a further tweet addressing Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who sent virulently anti-Trump texts and vowed to stop him becoming President.

Trump called Strzok, who was appointed to Mueller’s investigative team, a “sick loser”:

The President added a third tweet, reminding his followers that Strzok worked for “Slippery James Comey” and that he is “best friends with Robert Mueller.”

Trump’s tweets come in the wake of his former advisor Roger Stone revealing that an alleged FBI informant posing as a Russian agent offered to sell damning information on Hillary Clinton to the Trump campaign for $2 million, an offer that was flatly rejected.

The man, Henry Greenberg, had worked as an informant for the FBI until 2013, but denies he was still working in the role at the time of the meeting with Stone.

“If you believe that [Greenberg] took time off from his long career as an FBI informant to reach out to us in his spare time, I have a bridge in Brooklyn that I want to sell you,” Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo told the Washington Post Sunday.