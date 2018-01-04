Trump Swipes at Bannon: 'I Don't Talk to Him'

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

President Trump on Thursday took another shot at Stephen Bannon in the midst of a war of words between them, saying he does not speak to his onetime close political ally.

“I don’t talk to him,” Trump told reporters.

The president claimed it was “just a misnomer” that he continues to talk to the Breitbart News chief and former chief strategist, who reportedly revealed damaging information to the author Michael Wolff for a forthcoming book on the early days of Trump’s presidency.

The president also sought to undercut Bannon’s criticisms of him and his family, noting Bannon did not repeat them in a Wednesday night radio interview.

