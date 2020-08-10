Trump Takes On Goliath Pharma Industry

Trump has declared that he will bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to America.

The lion’s share of the pharmaceutical industry is in China and India and is swelling their GDPs.

The pharmaceutical market will reach $1170 billion in 2021.

President Trump clearly realizes he has shaken the hornets’ nest, a Goliath of an industry that has reaped massive rewards on the backs of weakly regulated third-world countries and average Americans who are paying high medication prices.

The president is warning the American people that he may have to go into hiding because the move is so bold yet dire for is own safety.

