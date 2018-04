U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would take a serious look at policies to address what he says are the unfair business advantages of online retailer Amazon.com Inc.

Speaking to reporters while traveling back to Washington from West Virginia on Air Force One, he accused Amazon of not operating on a level playing field and not paying enough sales tax.

Asked if he wanted to make policy changes related to the company, Trump said: “We’re going to take a very serious look at that.”

