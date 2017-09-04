Trump talks to NASA astronauts: 'They make us all very proud'

President Trump spoke with two NASA astronauts upon their return to Earth this past weekend, the White House said Monday.

The president congratulated the astronauts — Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer — for their accomplishments after their stays at the International Space Station.

“They make us all very proud,” Trump said, according to a White House readout of the call.

“Exploration has always been at the core of who we are as Americans, and their brave contributions to human space flight have continued that great tradition.”

