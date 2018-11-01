Trump Talks Trade With China Before G20

President Trump on Thursday talked up prospects for a meeting on trade issues he has tentatively scheduled with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month at the G-20 summit in Argentina.

Trump tweeted that he had a productive conversation with Xi regarding the meeting, trade and other issues, calming earlier fears that the U.S. might impose new tariffs on Chinese products if the meeting went poorly.

Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China. We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade. Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina. Also had good discussion on North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2018

