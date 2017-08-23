Trump Targets Amazon Over Sales Tax and Retail Jobs

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images.

Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos have been frequent targets of President Donald Trump, who calls the online retail giant “no-tax monopoly.” On Aug. 16, Trump criticized Amazon again on Twitter, claiming the company is hurting retailers and killing jobs.

“Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt—many jobs being lost!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

The company has expanded its sales tax collection from customers dramatically over the last few years. But Trump still has a legitimate claim.

The retail giant is collecting tax only on its direct sales and not on sales that third party merchants make through the Amazon website.

