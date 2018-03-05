Trump: Tariffs will ‘come off’ if Mexico, Canada sign ‘new & fair’ NAFTA deal

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore | Wiki.

President Trump said Monday that tariffs he announced on steel and aluminum imports will “come off” Mexico and Canada if there is “a new & fair” North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A.,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed.”

Trump last week announced a plan to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, a move that shook both Washington, D.C. and the global markets.

Read more


Related Articles

Left Brings Anti-Gun Campaign To Wall Street

Left Brings Anti-Gun Campaign To Wall Street

Economy
Comments
Trump ramps up trade war threat with Europe as he vows to tax cars 'which freely pour into the US'

Trump ramps up trade war threat with Europe as he vows to tax cars ‘which freely pour into the US’

Economy
Comments

Peter Schiff: ‘We Will Live Through Another Great Depression Which Will Be MUCH, MUCH WORSE’

Economy
Comments

Equifax Disaster “Most Expensive Data Breach in History”

Economy
Comments

12 Years In A Row And Counting: The U.S. Has Not Had A Year Of 3 Percent Economic Growth In More Than A Decade

Economy
Comments

Comments