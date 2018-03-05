Trump: Tariffs will ‘come off’ if Mexico, Canada sign ‘new & fair’ NAFTA deal

President Trump said Monday that tariffs he announced on steel and aluminum imports will “come off” Mexico and Canada if there is “a new & fair” North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“We have large trade deficits with Mexico and Canada. NAFTA, which is under renegotiation right now, has been a bad deal for U.S.A.,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Massive relocation of companies & jobs. Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed.”

Trump last week announced a plan to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, a move that shook both Washington, D.C. and the global markets.

