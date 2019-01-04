Trump Taunts Dems on Impeachment: "How?"

President Donald Trump issued a rhetorical question on Twitter Friday morning addressing the calls for impeachment against him, which have been increasingly apparent as Democrats officially took over the House on Thursday.

“How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?” the president wrote.

Trump’s Friday morning inquiry comes a day after the 116th Congress was sworn in on Capitol Hill, ushering in a barrier-breaking cohort of lawmakers.

Hours after being sworn in, Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib made a promise to her supporters at a rally Thursday that she’d go after Trump and “impeach the motherf****r.”

Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman of California reportedly reintroduced articles of impeachment against Trump Thursday that he first filed in 2017.

Tlaib also co-wrote an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press Thursday claiming the House doesn’t need to wait to see the results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation before moving forward “with an inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives on whether the president has committed impeachable ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ against the state: abuse of power and abuse of the public trust.”

Trump rebuked the claims from these Democrats and others involving the Russia probe, insisting that he had “done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded).”

It’s unclear what exactly the president was referring to when he claimed the “most successful first two years of any president.” In terms of approval ratings, he isn’t technically “the most popular Republican in party history.”

Trump, near the end of his first two years as president, reached an 89 percent approval rating among Republicans as of Dec. 17-22, according to Gallup.

Former President George W. Bush enjoyed a 97 percent approval rating among Republicans during roughly the same week in December 2002.

Following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., Bush saw nearly full support from the party. Bush garnered 99 percent support from Republicans and 89 percent from Democrats in October 2001, according to Gallup.