Trump: Tax Plan 'Rocket Fuel' For Economy

Image Credits: Elsa/Getty Images.

President Trump called his tax-reform plan “rocket fuel for our economy” Friday as he promoted the proposal to U.S. manufacturers and predicted it will lead to a rebirth of American industry.

“Under my administration, the era of economic surrender is over — and the rebirth of American industry has begun,” Mr. Trump told several hundred people at a board meeting of the National Association of Manufacturers in Washington.

Employers are expressing optimism about provisions such as immediate and full expensing of business investments, a reduction of the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent, and a new “pass-through” business tax rate of 25 percent. Such pass-through profits are now taxed as high as 39.6 percent.

Read more


Related Articles

S&P, Nasdaq hit record on gains in tech, financials

S&P, Nasdaq hit record on gains in tech, financials

Economy
Comments
TAX REFORM: Tax Code Is Written By The IRS

TAX REFORM: Tax Code Is Written By The IRS

Economy
Comments

Trump to Rally Manufacturers to Press Congress on Tax Overhaul

Economy
Comments

Inheritance Tax Is Nothing But Communist Envy

Economy
Comments

Hoppe: Why Private Property Matters

Economy
Comments

Comments