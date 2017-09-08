Trump: Tax reform 'needed now more than ever'

Image Credits: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

President Trump on Friday pressed Republican lawmakers to act swiftly on legislation to overhaul the country’s tax code, urging them not to wait until the end of the month.

“Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don’t wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s request to lawmakers came a day after the Senate passed a stopgap measure to fund the government past the end of September and raise the nation’s debt limit.

Read more


Related Articles

Gold Ends at Highest in a Year as Dollar and Treasury Yields Sink for the Week

Gold Ends at Highest in a Year as Dollar and Treasury Yields Sink for the Week

Economy
Comments
Bitcoin's Price Tanks after Report China may Shut Down Exchanges

Bitcoin’s Price Tanks after Report China may Shut Down Exchanges

Economy
Comments

Equifax Hit With $70 Billion Lawsuit After Leaking 143 Million Social Security Numbers

Economy
Comments

Trump Snubs GOP Elite For Hurricane Relief

Economy
Comments

Slow Wage Growth Could Be Thanks to ‘Sticky Wages’

Economy
Comments

Comments