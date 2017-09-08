Trump: Tax reform 'needed now more than ever'

President Trump on Friday pressed Republican lawmakers to act swiftly on legislation to overhaul the country’s tax code, urging them not to wait until the end of the month.

“Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don’t wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don't wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Trump’s request to lawmakers came a day after the Senate passed a stopgap measure to fund the government past the end of September and raise the nation’s debt limit.

Read more