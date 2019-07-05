Trump Team Works Overtime to Add Citizenship Question to Census

President Trump said Thursday he told the Justice and Commerce departments to work through the federal Independence Day holiday to try to find a way to shoehorn the citizenship question back into the census.

Department lawyers are racing a Friday deadline for telling the courts what they plan to do after a crazy couple of days of Trump-inspired reversals.

“So important for our Country that the very simple and basic ‘Are you a Citizen of the United States?’ question be allowed to be asked in the 2020 Census,” the president said on Twitter.

Read more



The communist overthrow of America looms on the horizon.