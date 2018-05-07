Trump Tears Into John Kerry Over 'Shadow Diplomacy' With Iran

President Trump railed against former Secretary of State John Kerry over his secret meetings with foreign officials to keep the U.S. in the Iran nuclear deal.

“The United States does not need John Kerry’s possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal,” he tweeted Monday. “He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!”

Kerry had been one of the key architects of the Iran Deal, which was signed in 2015, and had been quietly meeting with Iranian and EU officials in recent months to strategize how to save his legacy.

“He sat down at the United Nations with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to discuss ways of preserving the pact limiting Iran’s nuclear weapons program. It was the second time in about two months that the two had met to strategize over salvaging a deal they spent years negotiating during the Obama administration,” reported The Boston Globe on Friday.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran Deal during the 2016 campaign and after he was elected, calling it “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Likewise, the president has also attacked Kerry several times, calling him a weak negotiator who could’ve forged a less terrible deal had he not broken his leg.

“Not the best negotiator we have ever seen,” Trump said at an NRA event in Dallas on Friday, “He never walked away from the table. Except to be in that bicycle race where he fell and broke his leg.”

“I said, ‘Don’t tell him you broke your leg. Stay inside and say you don’t want to negotiate and you will make a much better deal,’” he said, “But he broke his leg. At 73 years old, you never go into a bicycle race. Okay?”