Trump Tears Into Mueller Investigation, Calls Russia Probe 'Absolutely Nuts'

President Trump on Thursday ripped into Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, accusing investigators of having “gone absolutely nuts” and saying they are “a disgrace” to the country.

“The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts,” Trump tweeted. “They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t care how many lives the[y] ruin.”

He then focused his ire on Mueller, a former FBI director, who he accused of having conflicts of interest, though he did not elaborate on the accusation. Mueller served under both George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Swedes Pay for Jobless Somali Father-of-Nine

Swedes Pay for Jobless Somali Father-of-Nine

Globalism
Comments
UK Fisherman "Betrayed" by Brexit Deal

UK Fisherman “Betrayed” by Brexit Deal

Globalism
Comments

Watch: Economic Migrants Praise Merkel, Want “Open Borders”

Globalism
comments

African Migrant Walked Free in Berlin After 107 Arrests

Globalism
comments

Nationalism Vs Globalism Defined

Globalism
comments

Comments