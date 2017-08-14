Trump tells Fox he's considering pardon for ‘Sheriff Joe’ Arpaio

President Trump told Fox News he is “seriously considering” a pardon for Joe Arpaio, the controversial former sheriff of Maricopa Country, Ariz.

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt last month after he was ordered to stop racially profiling Latinos in his Maricopa County office.

“I am seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio,” Trump told Fox News at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where he had been staying over the weekend.

“He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration. He’s a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him.”

