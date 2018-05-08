Trump tells Macron U.S. to Pull Out of Iran Nuclear Deal: New York Times

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Tuesday that he is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, European officials said, in a move that would raise the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upset America’s European allies and disrupt global oil supplies.

The New York Times reported that Trump had told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that he was going to pull out of the international agreement but the French presidency said the U.S. leader gave no indication of a decision on Iran.

Trump is to make an announcement on the future of the Iran deal at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday.

One senior European official closely involved in Iran diplomacy told Reuters that U.S. officials had indicated late on Monday that Trump would withdraw from the agreement but it remained unclear on what terms and whether sanctions would be reimposed.

