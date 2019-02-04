Trump Tells Traffickers And Criminals To "KEEP OUT" As Additional 2,000 Troops Sent To Border

President Trump declared this weekend that Republicans must “do whatever is necessary” to secure the border, as the Pentagon confirmed that an extra 2000 troops will be deployed.

The President accused Democrats of doing nothing and said that “If there is no Wall, there is no Security.”

In the same tweet, Trump told human traffickers, drug dealers and criminals “of all dimensions” to “KEEP OUT” of the country.

With Caravans marching through Mexico and toward our Country, Republicans must be prepared to do whatever is necessary for STRONG Border Security. Dems do nothing. If there is no Wall, there is no Security. Human Trafficking, Drugs and Criminals of all dimensions – KEEP OUT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2019

In an interview with CBS Sunday, Trump accused House speaker Nancy Pelosi of wanting “open borders” and acting indifferent to “human trafficking”.

“She knows that you need a barrier. She knows that we need border security. She wanted to win a political point. I happen to think it’s very bad politics because basically she wants open borders. She doesn’t mind human trafficking or she wouldn’t do this.” Trump urged.

“She’s costing the country hundreds of billions of dollars because what’s happening is when you have a porous border, and when you have drugs pouring in, and when you have people dying all over the country because of people like Nancy Pelosi who don’t want to give proper border security for political reasons, she’s doing a terrible disservice to our country,” the President added.

As Trump continues to fight for funding for the wall, the Pentagon noted that thousands of extra soldiers will take up position on the border to help the border-patrol conduct surveillance and put up vast quantities of razor wire.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The additional 2000 troops will bring the total number of troops on the border to around 4300, according to military chiefs.

“Additional units are being deployed for 90 days, and we will continue to evaluate the force composition required to meet the mission to protect and secure the southern border,” a Pentagon statement said.

Their tasks will include “a mobile surveillance capability through the end of September 2019, as well as the emplacement of approximately 150 miles of concertina wire between ports of entry”.

Last week, Trump promised that extra troops will stem the flow of illegals traveling in caravans, which he described as an ‘invasion’:

More troops being sent to the Southern Border to stop the attempted Invasion of Illegals, through large Caravans, into our Country. We have stopped the previous Caravans, and we will stop these also. With a Wall it would be soooo much easier and less expensive. Being Built! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

While there are also around 2200 National Guard troops who have been serving on the southern border since last April, the number of combat troops on the border is still not as high as when George W. Bush was president, when up to 6000 were tasked with helping Border Patrol agents.

The new troops are expected to deploy in mid-February, a U.S. official has said.