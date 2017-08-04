Trump tells West Virginia rally: ‘We didn’t win because of Russia. We won because of you’

Image Credits: Justin Merriman/Getty Images.

President Trump told a rally of supporters on Thursday night that he won the election not because of the Russians but because of the voters in places like West Virginia, trying to shoot down suspicion of any influence from Moscow.

“We didn’t win because of Russia,” Trump said at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. “We won because of you. That I can tell you.”

The president told the crowd he believes the Russia meddling probe that has hampered his administration is a “total fabrication.”

“What the prosecutors should be looking at are Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 deleted emails,” he said.

Trump handily defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in West Virginia in the presidential race, winning 68 percent of the vote to Clinton’s 26 percent. He argued he defeated Clinton by simply outworking “the other side.”

