Trump: Texas Churches should get Harvey relief funding

President Trump on Friday evening voiced his support for Texas churches receiving disaster relief money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following Hurricane Harvey.

“Churches in Texas should be entitled to reimbursement from FEMA Relief Funds for helping victims of Hurricane Harvey (just like others),” Trump wrote on Twitter.

