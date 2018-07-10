Trump Thanks Brave Thai SEALs for Daring Cave Rescue

President Trump on Tuesday weighed in on the daring rescue that took place halfway around the world in Thailand, where a group of 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped in a cave.

“On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand. Such a beautiful moment – all freed, great job!”

On Tuesday, Thai Navy SEALs announced all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from deep within a watery cave in Chiang Rai Province in Thailand.

“We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave,” the SEALs announced, according to CBS News. “Everyone is safe.”

The boys were navigated through nearly two miles of narrow tunnels with the aid of the Thai Navy SEALs in a grueling three-day operation after being trapped in the partially submerged cave for 18 days.