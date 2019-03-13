Trump Thanks Pelosi For 'No-Impeachment' Stance, But Notes "Minor Fact That I Never Did Anything Wrong"

President Trump started off hot on Wednesday, tweeting that while he greatly appreciates House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement that she’s against impeachment, “everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong.”

Trump boasted that the “Economy and Unemployment are the best ever, Military and Vets are great – and many other successes!”

“How do you impeach a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors?'”

Pelosi (D-CA) came out against impeaching President Trump in a Monday Washington Post article – telling the paper that she thinks it would be too divisive to the country, adding that Trump is “just not worth it.”

I’m not for impeachment. This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before. But since you asked, and I’ve been thinking about this: Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it. -Washington Post

“I don’t usually talk about him this much,” Pelosi added. “This is the most I’ve probably talked about him. I hardly ever talk about him. You know, it’s not about him. It’s about what we can do for the people to lower health-care costs, bigger paychecks, cleaner government.”



