Trump: "The United States No Longer Makes Empty Threats"

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Addressing the decision to pull out of the Iranian nuclear deal forged by Obama, President Trump vowed Tuesday that ‘the United States no longer makes empty threats.’

“Today’s action sends a critical message: the United States no longer makes empty threats,” Trump said, adding “When I make promises, I keep them.”

“As we exit the Iran deal, we will be working with our allies to find a real, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear threat,” Trump said.

“This will include efforts to eliminate the threat of Iran’s ballistic missile program, to stop its terrorist activities worldwide, and to block its menacing activity across the Middle East.”

“In the meantime, powerful sanction also go into full effect,” Trump said. “If the regime continues its nuclear aspirations, it will have bigger problems than it has ever had before.”

The President also referred to his ongoing efforts to forge peace between North and South Korea.

“In fact, at this very moment, Secretary Pompeo is on his way to North Korea in preparation for my upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un,” Trump said.

“Plans are being made. Relationships are building. Hopefully, a deal will happen. And with the help of China, South Korea, and Japan, a future of great prosperity and security can be achieved for everyone.” the President added.

Trump’s decision regarding Iran was met with scorn and indignation by the Islamic Republic, with Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stating that Iran will “stand strong” and outlast Trump whose “corpse” will be “worm food”:

Iran’s parliament, and its people burned American flags and chanted their usual tribe of “Death to America!’:

The speaker of Iran’s parliament said that Trump does not have the “mental capacity” for his job.

“Trump’s abandoning of the nuclear deal was a diplomatic show… Iran has no obligation to honor its commitments under the current situation,”Ali  Larijani said. “It is obvious that Trump only understands the language of force.”

Meanwhile, the US media freaked out about Trump overturning Obama’s deal, with CNN declaring that leaving the deal makes the US less safe, and provides Iran with a ‘propaganda win’:

ABC News lamented that the US is now ‘isolated from its key allies’, while MSNBC and NBC complained that the US is now seen as ‘untrustworthy’:


Trump Announces Time & Date of U.S.-North Korea Summit

Sweden: Afghan Migrant Who Raped 16-Year-Old Girl Gets Just Two Months Jail

Pakistan police arrest two in suspected ‘honor killing’ of Italian woman

Analysts: Speed of Denuclearization Emerging as Key Summit Issue

President Trump Welcomes Americans Home from North Korea

