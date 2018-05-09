Trump: "The United States No Longer Makes Empty Threats"

Addressing the decision to pull out of the Iranian nuclear deal forged by Obama, President Trump vowed Tuesday that ‘the United States no longer makes empty threats.’

“Today’s action sends a critical message: the United States no longer makes empty threats,” Trump said, adding “When I make promises, I keep them.”

“As we exit the Iran deal, we will be working with our allies to find a real, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear threat,” Trump said.

“This will include efforts to eliminate the threat of Iran’s ballistic missile program, to stop its terrorist activities worldwide, and to block its menacing activity across the Middle East.”

“In the meantime, powerful sanction also go into full effect,” Trump said. “If the regime continues its nuclear aspirations, it will have bigger problems than it has ever had before.”

The President also referred to his ongoing efforts to forge peace between North and South Korea.

“In fact, at this very moment, Secretary Pompeo is on his way to North Korea in preparation for my upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un,” Trump said.

“Plans are being made. Relationships are building. Hopefully, a deal will happen. And with the help of China, South Korea, and Japan, a future of great prosperity and security can be achieved for everyone.” the President added.

Trump’s decision regarding Iran was met with scorn and indignation by the Islamic Republic, with Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stating that Iran will “stand strong” and outlast Trump whose “corpse” will be “worm food”:

U.S. pres.'s shallow & ludicrous behavior wasn't unexpected. The same behavior existed in previous US presidents. Yet, Iranian nation is persistent while former U.S. presidents passed away & IRI is still standing. This man's corpse will also be worm food while IRI stands strong. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 9, 2018

Iran’s parliament, and its people burned American flags and chanted their usual tribe of “Death to America!’:

Iranian lawmakers set fire to a US flag in parliament and chanted "death to America" after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear pact https://t.co/Nu3nOO5HUC pic.twitter.com/Uly2Zun45r — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2018

It's not just Iran's government that are burning American flags and chanting "Death to America!" in response to the Trump administration leaving the Iran nuclear deal. The Iranian people are also doing it.pic.twitter.com/uZThTBG2Ta — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 9, 2018

The speaker of Iran’s parliament said that Trump does not have the “mental capacity” for his job.

“Trump’s abandoning of the nuclear deal was a diplomatic show… Iran has no obligation to honor its commitments under the current situation,”Ali Larijani said. “It is obvious that Trump only understands the language of force.”

Meanwhile, the US media freaked out about Trump overturning Obama’s deal, with CNN declaring that leaving the deal makes the US less safe, and provides Iran with a ‘propaganda win’:

ABC News lamented that the US is now ‘isolated from its key allies’, while MSNBC and NBC complained that the US is now seen as ‘untrustworthy’: