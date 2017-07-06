Trump: The West faces an existential challenge to "defend our civilisation"

President Donald J. Trump is expected to say the West faces an existential challenge to “defend our civilisation”, hailing Poland as an example of a nation ready to defend itself and its values in an address to the Polish people Thursday.

At a landmark speech on Krasinski Square at the symbolic monument to the 1944 Warsaw Uprising – the largest military effort taken by any European resistance movement to the Nazis during World War II – he is expected to say:

“Because as the Polish experience reminds us – the defence of the West ultimately rests not only on means but also on the will of its people to prevail.

“The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive.”

Poland’s conservative, populist, ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and Mr. Trump have similar views on migration and climate change and share a suspicion of international bodies and globalisation.

Read more