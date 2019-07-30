Trump Touts End of “Witch Hunt” After Judge Dismisses DNC Lawsuit

President Trump has declared the left’s witch hunt against him officially over after a federal judge dismissed the DNC’s lawsuit against his 2016 campaign team by saying the DNC’s argument was “entirely divorced” from the facts.

Additionally, the judge said the accused members of Trump’s team “did not participate in any wrongdoing in obtaining the materials in the first place.”

Trump immediately responded to the ruling on Twitter.

Wow! A federal Judge in the Southern District of N.Y. completely dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Democratic National Committee against our historic 2016 campaign for President. The Judge said the DNC case was “entirely divorced” from the facts, yet another total & complete…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019



….vindication & exoneration from the Russian, WikiLeaks and every other form of HOAX perpetrated by the DNC, Radical Democrats and others. This is really big “stuff” especially coming from a highly respected judge who was appointed by President Clinton. The Witch Hunt Ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019



Tuesday’s ruling came just days after Ex-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s dud testimony.

Read Judge John Koeltl’s 81-page opinion here:

DNC lawsuit — ORDER Granti… by Fox News on Scribd

This story is developing.

Why Is President Trump Committing Suicide?



Alex Jones’ Emergency Message To 45.