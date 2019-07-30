Trump Touts End of “Witch Hunt” After Judge Dismisses DNC Lawsuit

Image Credits: Mark Wilson / Staff / Getty.

President Trump has declared the left’s witch hunt against him officially over after a federal judge dismissed the DNC’s lawsuit against his 2016 campaign team by saying the DNC’s argument was “entirely divorced” from the facts.

Additionally, the judge said the accused members of Trump’s team “did not participate in any wrongdoing in obtaining the materials in the first place.”

Trump immediately responded to the ruling on Twitter.




Tuesday’s ruling came just days after Ex-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s dud testimony.

Read Judge John Koeltl’s 81-page opinion here:

DNC lawsuit — ORDER Granti… by Fox News on Scribd

This story is developing.

Why Is President Trump Committing Suicide?


Alex Jones’ Emergency Message To 45.


Related Articles

Former Head Of Security Of Festival Where Mass Shooting Happened, Speaks Out

Former Head Of Security Of Festival Where Mass Shooting Happened, Speaks Out

U.S. News
Comments
Economist: Jeffrey Epstein Will be Killed in Jail

Economist: Jeffrey Epstein Will be Killed in Jail

U.S. News
Comments

First Google Search Suggestion: “Baltimore is a Dump”

U.S. News
comments

Gross: Viral Video of Young Girls Dancing Suggestively to Rap Music Slammed

U.S. News
comments

DCCC Executive Director Forced to Resign Because She’s White

U.S. News
comments

Comments