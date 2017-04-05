Trump-themed Late Night Show Launched by Comedy Central

President Donald Trump is getting his own late night talk show. Well, sort of.

Comedy Central announced a weekly late-night series to be hosted by Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik called “The President Show.”

“Laughing at the President is a proud American tradition and we hope not to disappoint anyone in that department,” Atamanuik said in a press release. “But our political system is too broken for us to be content joking about one man, even though he is a disastrous silly little toddler boy. Mostly I’d just like to thank Comedy Central for giving us this platform to speak truth to power and if we’re lucky, end up in prison!”

According to the press release, Atamanuik’s Trump will bypass “the crooked media” by hosting his own late-night show from the Oval Office.

I've got a big announcement for everyone (even you, Barack).pic.twitter.com/cnpwck45cq — Late Night Donald (@LateNightDonald) April 4, 2017

