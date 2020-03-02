Trump: "They're Staging A Coup Against Bernie!"

President Trump on Monday weighed in on the Democrat presidential race by warning Americans Bernie Sanders was being intentionally sidelined.

On Monday, after Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar suspended her 2020 campaign and pledged her support to former vice president Joe Biden – who regained momentum after winning the South Carolina primary – Trump sounded the alarm on the party frontrunner having the nomination stolen from him.

“They are staging a coup against Bernie!” the president wrote on Twitter.

The president’s message came after a similar warning following Pete Buttigieg’s abrupt announcement Sunday he was dropping out and also supporting Biden prior to Super Tuesday, to which Trump remarked, “This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play.”

Of course, many including Trump had long suspected this would be the case, especially as Democrats feared Bernie would lose to Trump in a general election as moderate Democrats would have a hard time supporting his radical far-left agenda.

Back in 2016, Trump had also criticized the DNC and the beleaguered Vermont senator for allowing the nomination to be stolen by Crooked Hillary Clinton.

The stage appears set for a Trump-Biden showdown, as the establishment again seems destined to edge “Crazy Bernie” out in efforts to avoid a contested convention.

