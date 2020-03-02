Trump: "They're Staging A Coup Against Bernie!"

President Trump on Monday weighed in on the Democrat presidential race by warning Americans Bernie Sanders was being intentionally sidelined.

On Monday, after Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar suspended her 2020 campaign and pledged her support to former vice president Joe Biden – who regained momentum after winning the South Carolina primary – Trump sounded the alarm on the party frontrunner having the nomination stolen from him.

“They are staging a coup against Bernie!” the president wrote on Twitter.

They are staging a coup against Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

The president’s message came after a similar warning following Pete Buttigieg’s abrupt announcement Sunday he was dropping out and also supporting Biden prior to Super Tuesday, to which Trump remarked, “This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play.”

Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play – NO NOMINATION, AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Of course, many including Trump had long suspected this would be the case, especially as Democrats feared Bernie would lose to Trump in a general election as moderate Democrats would have a hard time supporting his radical far-left agenda.

Democrats are working hard to destroy the name and reputation of Crazy Bernie Sanders, and take the nomination away from him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020 The Dems are working hard to take the prized nomination away from Bernie. Back room politics, which Bernie is not very good at. His people will not let it happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020 Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020 They are taking the Democrat Nomination away from Crazy Bernie, just like last time. Some things never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020

Back in 2016, Trump had also criticized the DNC and the beleaguered Vermont senator for allowing the nomination to be stolen by Crooked Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party in order to beat Crazy Bernie Sanders. Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2017 I always felt I would be running and winning against Bernie Sanders, not Crooked H, without cheating, I was right. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The stage appears set for a Trump-Biden showdown, as the establishment again seems destined to edge “Crazy Bernie” out in efforts to avoid a contested convention.

