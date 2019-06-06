Trump Threatens Another $300 Billion in Tariffs on China

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that tariffs on China could be raised by another $300 billion if necessary.

“Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We’ll see what happens … I could go up another at least $300 billion and I’ll do that at the right time,” Trump said Thursday, according to Reuters, without giving details on what goods could be targeted.

“But I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly,” he said at the Irish airport of Shannon on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

