Trump Threatens Another $300 Billion in Tariffs on China

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that tariffs on China could be raised by another $300 billion if necessary.

“Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We’ll see what happens … I could go up another at least $300 billion and I’ll do that at the right time,” Trump said Thursday, according to Reuters, without giving details on what goods could be targeted.

Thomas Peter/Getty Images

“But I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly,” he said at the Irish airport of Shannon on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Read more


Chinese warships docked in Sydney harbor and the prime minister is now claiming he was aware of their arrival despite the public’s shock at the event.


Related Articles

This Wasn’t Supposed To Happen: U.S. Employment Growth Just Plunged To The Lowest Level In 9 Years

This Wasn’t Supposed To Happen: U.S. Employment Growth Just Plunged To The Lowest Level In 9 Years

Economy
Comments
Goodbye Middle Class: The Percentage Of Wealth Owned By The Top 10% Just Got Even BIGGER

Goodbye Middle Class: The Percentage Of Wealth Owned By The Top 10% Just Got Even BIGGER

Economy
Comments

Economic Chaos Erupts! – Global Manufacturing Plunges, The Trade War Expands And The Nasdaq Enters Correction Territory

Economy
comments

Central Banks Aggressively Adding Gold to Reserves

Economy
comments

China Launches Investigation Of FedEx In “Warning To Foreign Companies”

Economy
comments

Comments