Trump threatens Iran with attack ‘1,000 times greater’ after Tehran denounces anonymously-sourced report as ‘propaganda’

President Donald Trump has warned that an Iranian attack on US personnel would trigger a massive response, citing an anonymous-source-based report claiming the country is seeking revenge for the killing of a top general.

“According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering US Troops, and the death & suffering caused over so many years,” President Trump wrote in a tweet late on Monday night.

Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

The comment comes less than 24 hours after a story in Politico alleged the Islamic Republic has been “weighing” a reprisal for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, formerly the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, who was killed near the Baghdad International Airport by a US drone strike in January. The Politico piece was sourced to nameless US government officials, however, and Tehran has since rejected the claim, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh calling on Washington to “stop resorting to hackneyed and worn-out methods for anti-Iran propaganda in the international arena.”



Slamming the Trump administration as a “rogue regime” that had carried out “tens of plots for assassination,” Katibzadeh insisted Tehran, in contrast, had always acted as a “responsible member of the international community.”

Iran has repeatedly denounced the US kill strike on Soleimani earlier this year, which also left an Iraqi militia commander dead, deeming it an act of terrorism and launching rocket strikes on two Iraqi bases that hosted American troops – the country’s most direct response to date. The counter-attack resulted in no deaths, though it did wound over 100 US troops, who were later diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

