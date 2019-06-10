Trump Threatens More Tariffs on Mexico Over Part of Immigration Deal

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States had signed another portion of an immigration and security deal with Mexico that would need to be ratified by Mexican lawmakers.

He did not provide details but threatened tariffs if Mexico’s Congress did not approve the plan.

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

“We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years. It will be revealed in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico’s legislative body,” Trump tweeted.

Matt Bracken breaks down how reports of increased illegal immigrant traffic from Mexico into the U.S. include a growing number of migrants from Africa, who happen to be leaving a severe Ebola outbreak back on their home continent.


