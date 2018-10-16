Trump threatens to cut aid from Honduras as new migrant caravan nears US

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

President Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. has “strongly informed” the president of Honduras that the administration will cut aid to the country if a new migrant caravan heading to the U.S. is not stopped.

“The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!” he tweeted.

The caravan, consisting of approximately 1,600-2,000 migrants, crossed into Guatemala on Monday as it makes the trek towards the U.S. border. Reuters reported that as many as 3,000 migrants crossed into Guatemala.

