Trump Threatens to 'Devastate Turkey Economically' If It Attacks Kurds In Syria

President Donald Trump issued a threat to NATO ally Turkey while defending his decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Syria.

“Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions,” he said on Twitter late Sunday. “Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds. Create 20 mile safe zone….”

“…Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey,” the president added in a further tweet.

