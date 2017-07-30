Trump threatens to end ObamaCare payments unless repeal passes
Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

President Trump on Saturday threatened to end key payments to insurance companies made under Obamacare if a repeal and replace bill is not passed.

“After seven years of ‘talking’ Repeal & Replace, the people of our great country are still being forced to live with imploding ObamaCare!” the president wrote in a tweet.

“If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!” he added.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Saturday Rampage: Trump Unloads on Republicans After Healthcare Bill Fail

Saturday Rampage: Trump Unloads on Republicans After Healthcare Bill Fail

U.S. News
Comments
JK Rowling is a Vile Piece of Sh*t

JK Rowling is a Vile Piece of Sh*t

U.S. News
Comments

“Senate Republicans Look Like Fools” Trump Urges End To Filibuster, Claims Russia Was Against Him In 2016

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Freak Out on Twitter over Trump ‘Police Brutality’ Joke

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: We Will Find, Arrest, Jail, and Deport ‘Every Gang Member and Criminal Alien’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments