Trump Threatens to Remove News Networks' Press Credentials Over Fake News

President Trump early Wednesday suggested taking away news networks’ press credentials over “negative” coverage.

“The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake),” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?”

