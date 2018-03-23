Trump threatens to veto omnibus over lack of wall funding, DACA fix

President Trump on Friday threatened to veto a massive $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, raising the prospect of a government shutdown.

The president vented his frustration that the measure does not include enough funding for his long-promised border wall between the U.S. and Mexico or protections for young immigrants covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded,” Trump tweeted.

