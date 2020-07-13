Trump: "Tiny" Private Border Wall "Only Done To Make Me Look Bad"

Image Credits: ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images.

President Trump issued a statement Sunday claiming that a small section of border wall that has been privately funded and constructed was “only done to make me look bad”.

Trump responded to reports of the wall section going up along the Rio Grande Valley of southern Texas:

Reports indicate that the wall section was put up by a group calling itself We Build the Wall.

The group raised $25 million on the back of promises to reduce drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

It seems, however, that the wall section isn’t all that good, with reports of it already ‘eroding’ and having to undergo an engineering inspection.

The report linked above indicates that The International Boundary and Water Commission and the National Butterfly Center have brought lawsuits over the wall construction.

President Trump has claimed that 240 miles of new border wall has been constructed since he took office, however that is a far cry from his campaign promise to have built a complete border wall by the end of his first term.

In addition, critics have noted that most of what has gone up is just replacement barriers for old and outdated sections of border fencing that were already there before Trump took office.

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Maxine Waters: Trump And Supporters Ensuring Blacks "Do Not Rise To Any Level Of Influence And Power"

Maxine Waters: Trump And Supporters Ensuring Blacks “Do Not Rise To Any Level Of Influence And Power”

U.S. News
Comments
USA Today Slammed For Repeating Idiotic Claim That Trump Campaign T-Shirt Has 'Nazi Symbol'

USA Today Slammed For Repeating Idiotic Claim That Trump Campaign T-Shirt Has ‘Nazi Symbol’

U.S. News
Comments

Record Temperatures, Long Lines And Increasing Scarcity Will Greatly Test The Patience Of Americans This Summer

U.S. News
comments

NYC mayor calls for unity after viral VIDEO shows man putting Bronx cop in headlock – as crowd cheers

U.S. News
comments

Black and blue: BLM and NYPD supporters duke it out on NYC streets for 2nd night in a row (VIDEOS)

U.S. News
comments

Comments