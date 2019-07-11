Trump to Announce Action Over Census Citizenship Question - Report

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday will announce an executive action over his administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census despite ongoing court challenges, a source told Reuters.

Trump, in a tweet earlier on Thursday, said he would hold the news conference on the census following his planned meeting on social media, which is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. (1945 GMT).

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the planned action. The administration’s attempts to add the contentious question have been blocked in the courts amid challenges from some U.S. states and civil rights groups.

