Trump to Announce Legal Immigration Overhaul Today

Two conservative senators will appear alongside President Trump at the White House Wednesday to announce a new version of their bill to restrict and reform legal immigration.

Arkansas’s Tom Cotton and Georgia’s David Perdue have been coordinating with the White House on the legislation, which may propose to cut legal immigration levels by about half by 2027.

“Our current immigration system is outdated and doesn’t meet the diverse needs of our economy,” said Cotton aide Caroline Rabbitt. “Senator Cotton and Senator Perdue will join President Trump to unveil legislation aimed at creating a skills-based immigration system that will make America more competitive, raise wages for American workers, and create jobs.”

Cotton and Perdue have worked on the bill with Stephen Miller, a top White House aide and speechwriter, and an immigration restrictionist, Politico reported in July.

