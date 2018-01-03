Trump to announce 'most dishonest' and 'corrupt media awards' next week

President Trump took to social media Tuesday to announce that he would present the “most dishonest” and “corrupt media awards” next Monday.

“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock.” Trump tweeted on Tuesday, adding: “Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump, who has frequently slammed the media since before he took office, originally floated the idea of opening a “fake news trophy” contest in November.

“We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me),” Trump said then. “They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”

Read more