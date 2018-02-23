Trump to announce new sanctions against North Korea as South prepares for talks

The United States is due to announce its largest package of sanctions against North Korea to pressure the reclusive country into giving up its nuclear and missile programs, as South Korea readies itself for further talks with its leaders.

Tougher sanctions may jeopardize the latest detente between the two Koreas, illustrated by the North’s participation in the Winter Olympics in the South, amid preparations for talks about a possible summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

A senior U.S. administration official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, called the new penalties “the largest package of new sanctions against the North Korea regime”, without giving details.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence had hinted at such a plan two weeks ago during a stop in Tokyo that preceded his visit to South Korea for the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Read more