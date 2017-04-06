Skip to content
Trump Attacks Syria / Will Russia Respond?
50 cruise missiles launched at Syrian air base
Alex Jones | Infowars.com -
April 6, 2017
Comments
Alex Jones breaks down Trump’s possible decision to attack Syria.
