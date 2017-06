US President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to attend this year’s Bastille Day celebrations in France.

Mr Trump will join the 14 July annual military parade in Paris, which this year marks the 100th anniversary of the entry of the US into World War One.

His relationship with President Emmanuel Macron has had a rocky start.

Mr Macron has sharply criticised Mr Trump over climate change and said their handshake when they met in Brussels last month was “not innocent”.

Read more