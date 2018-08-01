Trump to Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Stop Mueller probe 'right now'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end Robert Mueller’s Russia probe immediately, escalating his attacks on the inquiry.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now,” the president wrote in a post on Twitter. “Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!”

Trump’s tweet came before the trial of ex-campaign chief Paul Manafort entered its second day in federal court in Virginia. Manafort is being tried by Mueller’s team.

