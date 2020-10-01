Trump To Biden On Antifa: "Ideas Don't Burn Down Buildings"

During a Campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota Wednesday, President Trump mocked Joe Biden’s declaration during the Presidential debate that Antifa is ‘just an idea’.

“Joe Biden says Antifa is just an idea,” Trump announced, adding “Well, ideas don’t assault cops and they don’t burn down buildings. Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization.”

Trump picked up where he left off in the debate, noting that he has received endorsements from law enforcement organizations nationwide, while Biden has not received a single one.

“I said, ‘Sleepy Joe, name one law enforcement group that supports you.’ Then Chris Wallace said, ‘Don’t do that! That’s not…’” Trump said, adding “Can you believe this guy? I was debating two people last night.”

“If you ever became president, you have to deal with some of the toughest people in the world and Chris Wallace is very, very easy by comparison,” Trump added.

After telling a heckler to “go home to mom,” the President also slammed the corporate media for refusing to report on rioting and looting by leftists.

“They think rioting is just ok, just do whatever you want,” Trump said.

“You can do whatever you want, you don’t have to wear masks, you just riot, 25,000 people standing on each other’s face,” he added.

“the liberal media is upset that I took the fight to Biden and exposed his very dangerous agenda,” the President added.

“Arson is ok, but challenging Sleepy Joe is totally off-limits,” Trump boomed.



Seg Joe and Jill Biden’s Flacid Lawn “Rallies,” No One Shows Up

Elsewhere during the rally, Trump warned that Biden wants to give free health care to illegal immigrants, destroying Medicare:

President @realDonaldTrump: Joe Biden would give free government health care to all illegal aliens, bankrupting Medicare pic.twitter.com/GzvlliwUvN — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 1, 2020

Trump also talked about launching his 1776 Commission to counter Anti-American rhetoric in colleges:

The President also vowed to return America to the manufacturing superpower of the world:

Trump also spoke about reopening the Iron range mining districts after Biden and Obama shut them down:

Watch the full speech here:

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!