Trump To 'Biggest Loser' Hillary Clinton: 'Get On With Your Life!'

President Trump took to Twitter to mock Hillary Clinton, calling on his 2016 election rival to “get on” with her life and run again in three years.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning. “She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!”

Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2017

Clinton has been on tour for several weeks to help promote her campaign memoir, What Happened, and has frequently been critical of the president.

Read more