Trump to declare opioid epidemic a national emergency

President Trump said he is drafting paperwork to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency, according to a White House pool report.

“The opioid crisis is an emergency, and I’m saying officially right now it is an emergency,” Trump said. “It’s a national emergency. We’re going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis.”

Trump made the announcement during an appearance Thursday outside his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, where he is on a 17-day vacation. When pressed by reporters on whether he needs emergency powers, Trump said, “We’re going to draw it up, and we’re going to make it a national emergency.”

